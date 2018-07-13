Here's what weather to expect for the 2018 Bayview Mackinac Race this weekend

Since its first race in 1925, the Port Huron to Mackinac sailboat race has been a Michigan tradition and a sight to see.

The 2018 Bell's Beer Bayview Mackinac Race is Saturday, July 14.

With 93 years of tradition behind it, this unique distance race, with two courses that start on lower Lake Huron and finish at Mackinac Island, has a knack for bringing back regulars and reeling in newcomers, each year weaving new interesting stories into its tapestry of racing fun.

The 2018 fleet includes several boats logging their 30th race and one – Albacore – celebrating its 72nd. On the other end of the spectrum, some of the teens and young adults on Sojourner’s crew of Sea Scouts will be taking on the race for the very first time.

“This is a great race for accommodating all sorts of different demographics: amateur, professionals, young, old, male, female,” said Race Chair Gary Shoemaker. “For sailing here in the Midwest, this is the Super Bowl, or at the very least the mid-season All-Star Game, and everyone wants to be in it.”

Keep an eye on the latest weather ahead of the race here.

Local 4's Paul Gross has participated in previous races and decided to take a look at the weather, especially the wind, for this year's race:

