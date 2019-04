Ice is causing damage to homes on Houghton Lake in Northern Michigan this week after wind pushed it onto the shore.

WPBN reports at least one cottage has ice that broke down a door after high winds pushed the ice onto the shoreline.

Kevin Korbinski told WPBN he found a wall of ice on the shore inching toward about five cottages.

Owners of the cottages are working to clean up the ice.

