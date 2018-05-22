Huron River flood warning continues near Hamburg Township

A flood warning remains in effect Tuesday for areas along the Huron River in Livingston County.
From the National Weather Service:
Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight through Tuesday morning. This forecast takes into account a basin average rainfall of about a half inch. This amount should not cause a rise but may delay the downward trend of the river.
A flood warning continues for Huron River near Hamburg
- From now until further notice.
- At 9 PM Monday the stage was 6.7 feet and slowly falling.
- Flood stage is 6.5 feet.
- Minor flooding is occurring.
- Forecast: The river should fall below flood stage Tuesday evening.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.