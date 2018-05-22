Huron River flood warning continues near Hamburg Township

Flooding along the Huron River on May 15, 2018. (WDIV)

A flood warning remains in effect Tuesday for areas along the Huron River in Livingston County.

From the National Weather Service:

Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight through Tuesday morning. This forecast takes into account a basin average rainfall of about a half inch. This amount should not cause a rise but may delay the downward trend of the river.

A flood warning continues for Huron River near Hamburg

From now until further notice.

At 9 PM Monday the stage was 6.7 feet and slowly falling.

Flood stage is 6.5 feet.

Minor flooding is occurring.

Forecast: The river should fall below flood stage Tuesday evening.

