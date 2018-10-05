It's snowing already in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

The snow is already falling in Michigan's Upper Peninsula this week.

It may only be Oct. 5, but Up North, temps are cold enough for snowflakes. Lows are reaching the below freezing mark in many spots near Marquette.

The National Weather Service posted a few photos showing snow accumulation overnight. It's not much, mostly just slush, but it's snow.

It's snowing here at the NWS office in Negaunee Township at 415 AM EDT with a light accumulation of wet snow on vehicles and grass so far. A slushy inch or two of snow accumulation may occur in the higher terrain of the west and north central U.P. early this morning. pic.twitter.com/WUZi38XZXg — NWS Marquette (@NWSMarquette) October 5, 2018

Meanwhile, in Metro Detroit, we're expecting 80 degree weather this weekend.

