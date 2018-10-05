Michigan Weather

It's snowing already in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

By Ken Haddad

The snow is already falling in Michigan's Upper Peninsula this week.

It may only be Oct. 5, but Up North, temps are cold enough for snowflakes. Lows are reaching the below freezing mark in many spots near Marquette.

The National Weather Service posted a few photos showing snow accumulation overnight. It's not much, mostly just slush, but it's snow.

 Meanwhile, in Metro Detroit, we're expecting 80 degree weather this weekend. 

