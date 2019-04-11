Lake Erie floods Michigan neighborhood just recovered from 2018 floods

LUNA PIER, Mich. - Lake water was flooding the shore of Luna Pier in Michigan's Monroe County on Thursday.

Residents were forced from their homes -- in some cases, the same homes that were just rebuilt and remodeled after floods in 2018.

Lake Erie flood and evacuation advisories quickly turned into warnings. Public works crews worked to pump out water.

Tim Cartwright had to evacuate his home on the point, but he's one of the lucky ones having built his house 5 feet up.

"This looks almost as bad as it did last year," Cartwright said. "Last year, I heard of the flooding while we were in Florida, and we lost my wife's car."

Residents have seen worse than Thursday's floods.

"People are just getting settled in from last year's flood," said Ken Sterochine.

"The people that live down from us finished their renovations, like, three months ago," said Sue Stoia.

Some residents told Local 4 they've noticed the water is higher in the last few years.

The county is under a lakeshore flood warning until 4 a.m. Friday.

These photos from WDIV photographer Joshua Daunt show the extent of the flooding along the shore.

Lake Erie floods shore of Luna Pier, Mich. on April 11, 2019. (Joshua Daunt/WDIV)

