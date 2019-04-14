Lake Erie shoreline residents battle flooding after intense weather

LUNA PIER, Mich. - Homeowners along the Lake Erie shoreline in Monroe County are still dealing with Thursday floods.

Residents were forced from their homes -- in some cases, the same homes that were just rebuilt and remodeled after floods in 2018.

"It appears that there's probably four, maybe five homes that actually had water come into their home," said Luna Pier Police Chief Brett Ansel.

Flooding appears to be something the community has grown accustomed to whenever there's a combination of high winds and rain.

Public works crews were in cleanup mode Sunday, putting up sandbags, setting up water pumps and checking on residents.

"Community leaders are all working together to soften the blow," Ansel said.

These photos from WDIV photographer Joshua Daunt show the extent of the flooding along the shore.

Lake Erie floods shore of Luna Pier, Mich. on April 11, 2019. (Joshua Daunt/WDIV)

