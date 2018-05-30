Lakeshore flood advisory in effect for several SE Michigan counties

DETROIT - A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect for Macomb, Wayne and Monroe counties starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The advisory is expected to last until 10 a.m. Thursday.

From the National Weather Service:

This wind is expected to produce 3 to 4 foot waves with occasional waves to 7 feet. The wind and waves will increase water levels along the Lake Erie shoreline to near 70 inches at Gilbrater. The Lake Erie undisturbed water level is nearly 5 feet above chart datum. The high water level combined with the high wave action will have potential to result in minor shoreline flooding and erosion. Damage to docks, boat lifts, or watercraft anchored along the shoreline will also be possible. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore.

