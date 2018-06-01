Lakeshore flood advisory issued for Saint Clair, Sanilac counties

A lakeshore flood advisory was issued for Sanilac and Saint Clair counties on June 1, 2018. (WDIV)

A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect for Saint Clair and Sanilac counties starting at 2 p.m. Friday.

The advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Here is the statement from the National Weather Service:

This Beach Hazards Statement for dangerous swimming conditions is in effect from noon today through this evening. North to northeast winds with gusts to 25 knots will develop this afternoon and continue into Saturday. This wind is expected to produce 3 to 5 foot waves with occasional waves to 7 feet. * High Wave Action and Dangerous Swimming Conditions Expected.

Beaches from Caseville to Port Huron including: Caseville, Sand Point, Port Crescent State Park, Port Austin, Harbor Beach, Port Sanilac, Lexington, Birch Beach, Lakeport., Fort Gratiot, Port Huron.

The high water level combined with the high wave action will have potential to result in minor shoreline flooding and erosion. Damage to docks, boat lifts, or watercraft anchored along the shoreline will also be possible. These winds and waves will also lead to dangerous swimming conditions.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore. High wave action alone can also make swimming difficult on days such as this. Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly.

