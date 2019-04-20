Lakeshore flood advisory issued for Sanilac and St. Clair counties

A lakeshore flood advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore.

DETROIT - A lakeshore flood advisory will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon for Sanilac and St. Clair counties.

The lakeshore flood advisory means persistent strong onshore flow will maintain high waves and water levels over the southern Lake Huron basin, including Saginaw Bay. Water levels will gradually decrease this evening as winds diminish.

The high waves and water level will lead to significant beach erosion in some areas and localized lakeshore flooding before gradually improving this afternoon.

