This map shows a lakeshore flood warning in effect for Monroe County on April 11, 2019. A lakeshore flood advisory also is shown for Wayne County. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A lakeshore flood warning is in effect until 2 a.m. Friday for areas of Monroe County along the Lake Erie shore.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), westerly wind sustained near 30 mph with gusts near 40 mph continues through Thursday and gradually diminishes tonight. The strong wind across the long fetch of Lake Erie will produce high waves and water level across the western basin.

Water level is projected to reach between 68 and 75 inches above chart datum along the entire Monroe County shoreline. The increased water level, along with high wave action, is expected to produce lakeshore flooding and possibly damage to structures along the shoreline through today.

The NWS says a Lakeshore Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent along the lake. Residents on or near the shore in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property.

Meanwhile, Wayne County remains under a lakeshore flood advisory until 2 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.