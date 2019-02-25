List of peak wind gusts for select Michigan cities on Sunday

The winds are still howling around Metro Detroit on Sunday night, with gusts as high as 60 mph possible through the evening hours.

All of Southeast Michigan is under a high wind warning until 4 a.m. on Monday.

High winds have knocked out power to nearly 50,000 DTE Energy customers, downing hundreds of power lines.

The National Weather Service posted a list of peak wind gusts recorded for select Michigan cities as of about 7 p.m. on Sunday. Take a look below:

