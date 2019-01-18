LIST: Snow emergencies declared in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - With snow moving into Southeast Michigan this weekend, some communities are declaring snow emergencies.

Get the latest forecast and weather info here.

When a snow emergency is declared, residents are asked to refrain from parking on city streets to allow for plow trucks to conduct snow removal.

Here are the cities who have declared snow emergencies:

Wayne County:

Rockwood: In effect 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday

Romulus: In effect starting Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.

Oakland County:

No emergencies to report.

Macomb County:

No emergencies to report.

Monroe County:

No emergencies to report.

Washtenaw County:

No emergencies to report.

Lenawee County:

No emergencies to report.

St. Clair County:

No emergencies to report.

Livingston County:

No emergencies to report.

