LIST: Snow emergencies declared in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - With snow moving into Southeast Michigan this week, some communities are declaring snow emergencies.

When a snow emergency is declared, residents are asked to refrain from parking on city streets to allow for plow trucks to conduct snow removal.

Here are the cities who have declared snow emergencies:

Wayne County:

Woodhaven: In effect Sunday until further notice

Trenton: Begins 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 until Monday at 3 p.m.

Oakland County:

Oak Park: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 12 p.m. and will end Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 4 p.m.

Auburn Hills: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 a.m. and will last until further notice

Macomb County:

No emergencies to report.

Monroe County:

No emergencies to report.

Washtenaw County:

No emergencies to report.

Lenawee County:

No emergencies to report.

St. Clair County:

No emergencies to report.

Livingston County:

Fowlerville: Begins 10 a.m. Monday and ends 10 a.m. Tuesday

Pinckney: Begins 8 p.m. Sunday and ends 12 p.m. Tuesday

