Mark your calendar: Michigan statewide tornado drill set for March 27

Michigan will hold its annual statewide tornado drill later this month.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed March 24-30 as Severe Weather Awareness Week and the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging residents to prepare before severe weather strikes this spring and summer.

“Spring and summer can bring fast-changing weather conditions that increase the potential for severe weather,” said Capt. Emmitt McGowan, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “By taking steps to prepare before severe weather strikes, you can lessen the impacts a disaster could have on yourself, your family and your property.”

Steps you can take to be better prepared before severe weather strikes include understanding severe weather warnings and terms, preparing an emergency preparedness kit, making an emergency plan, and creating an emergency contact list.

Statewide Tornado Drill on March 27

A voluntary statewide tornado drill is scheduled to occur at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27. Businesses, organizations, families and individuals are encouraged to engage in the statewide preparedness activity but are not required to do so. Nearly all state of Michigan facilities will participate.

