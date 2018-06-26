MDOT requests federal aid for flood-damaged road repairs in Upper Peninsula

The Michigan Department of Transportation has submitted a notice to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) requesting money for emergency relief to repair roads in the Upper Peninsula that have been damaged from flooding.

These roads were damaged by heavy flooding a week and a half ago and are expected to cost more than $28 million. Costs will be official after FHWA reviews the estimates.

If funds are acquired, it would be used to repair roads in Houghton, Menominee and Gogebic counties. These are the counties Gov. Rick Snyder declared a "state of disaster" last week, which immediately provided state aid and assistance.

MDOT is set to continue oversee roads in these areas. Contractors are working to repair the flood damage.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.