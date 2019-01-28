Metro Detroit snow emergencies: Updated list for Monday

DETROIT - With snow moving into Southeast Michigan this week, some communities are declaring snow emergencies.

Get the latest forecast and weather info here

RELATED: Next winter storm hits Southeast Michigan on Monday: What you need to know

When a snow emergency is declared, residents are asked to refrain from parking on city streets to allow for plow trucks to conduct snow removal.

Here are the cities who have declared snow emergencies:

Wayne County:

Woodhaven: In effect Sunday until further notice

Trenton: Begins 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 until Monday at 3 p.m.

Garden City: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m. until further notice

Allen Park: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. until further notice

Romulus: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 8 a.m. until further notice

Harper Woods: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 6 a.m. until Tuesday at noon

Oakland County:

Oak Park: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 12 p.m. and will end Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 4 p.m.

Auburn Hills: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 a.m. and will last until further notice

Bloomfield Township: Begins Monday, Jan. 28 at 6 a.m. and will end at noon

Clawson: Begins Monday, Jan 28 at 7 a.m. and will last until further notice

Macomb County:

Fraser is under a snow emergency until further notice.

Warren is under a snow emergency until further notice.

Monroe County:

No emergencies to report.

Washtenaw County:

No emergencies to report.

Lenawee County:

No emergencies to report.

St. Clair County:

St. Clair: Begins 9 a.m. Monday and ends 9 a.m. Tuesday

Livingston County:

Fowlerville: Begins 10 a.m. Monday and ends 10 a.m. Tuesday

Pinckney: Begins 8 p.m. Sunday and ends 12 p.m. Tuesday

Howell: Begins 8 a.m. Monday and ends 6 p.m. Tuesday

Check back with Local 4 for updates on snow emergencies throughout Michigan.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.