Metro Detroit weather: 3-6 inches of snow possible Monday, extreme cold follows

Next week will be a wild weather week in Metro Detroit.

More snow is coming on Monday, which will be followed by the coldest air of the season. There will likely be school closings, perhaps for multiple days next week.

Here's what we know:

Snow storm Monday

Another decent snow storm moves in Monday. It looks today like model data is suggesting a late morning start and snowy all day Monday with the possibility of 3-6 inches or more, but it’s early.

We will be fine tuning Monday and Tuesday snow totals over the next couple of days so stay tuned.

Coldest air of season moves in

Starting on Tuesday, temps will likely begin dropping back into the low 20s.

On Wednesday, temps will drop even further, with the forecasted high only FIVE degrees and the low at -6 degrees.

On Thursday, the high is forecasted to be THREE DEGREES. The low is -5 degrees.

Depending on the wind, the wind chill for these few days could reach -25 to -35 degrees, which would likely force schools to close.

It's weather, so it could change. Stay tuned. We'll keep you posted.

