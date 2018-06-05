SE Michigan weather: Partly sunny Tuesday, warmer air later this week

DETROIT - Cooler air is pouring in Tuesday and parts of our North Zone will be stuck in the 50s to low 60s all day, while the rest of us have a shot at 70 degrees today.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy to partly sunny with winds NNW 7-17 mph gusting a bit stronger midday.

We should see a little more sunshine Wednesday around Metro Detroit after one of the cooler mornings we've had in a while. It's 40s to low 50s early Wednesday, and then a nice mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 70s. Warmer air is on the way, making for a warmer end of the week.

Thursday will be a transition back to the warm air as highs take aim at 80 degrees. We may fall just short of that mark due to high and mid level clouds filtering out just enough sunshine to keep us in the upper 70s. It will be a very mild, warm and calm day ahead of some rain for Friday.

Friday weather forecast

Rain arrives Friday morning around 10 a.m. and we'll have rain and thundershowers going on and off through the morning and afternoon. Highs will depend on cloud cover and showers, but it looks like upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

More shower chances on Saturday, but don't change your plans just yet as the showers won't be all day and may be isolated to our South Zone, as the models indicate right now.

