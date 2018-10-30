Metro Detroit weather: What to expect for trick-or-treating this Halloween

It's also nice to have decent weather on Halloween.

Most years, it's pretty chilly, and more years than not, there's a chance of rain.

Here's what to expect for Halloween weather:

Rain and thunderstorms will be moving in overnight into early Wednesday. So, it’s a wet and stormy start to your Hump Day or Halloween.

Morning temps are in the upper 40s to low 50s and then warm again into the mid and upper 50s.

It looks to be dry for Trick or Treating from 1 p.m. to about 7 or 8 p.m. under cloudy skies but mostly dry weather.

More showers are likely into the late evening tomorrow.

Of course, weather is weather, and things can change. Stay with the Local4Casters for the latest leading up to Halloween evening.

