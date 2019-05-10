Metro Detroit's weekend forecast is just disappointing

We would have taken at least one picture perfect weekend day, but apparently it's just not in the cards.

The weekend forecast in Metro Detroit, with Mother's Day on Sunday, is really just mostly disappointing. We have only felt 70s a handful of times this season, so far, and it won't even come close to it this weekend.

Here's the weekend forecast from Brandon Roux:

It will be a cool start to the Race For The Cure downtown Detroit tomorrow with morning temps in the lower 40s making it light jacket or sweatshirt weather.

We will warm a little bit but we will struggle to get a ton of sun tomorrow. We will likely see an hour or two of sun and clouds, but expect mostly cloudy skies most of your Saturday with highs near 60 degrees and light winds E 5-10 mph.

Mother’s Day is looking more and more wet with mid morning rain moving in and then scattered rain showers through the afternoon.

With clouds and rain chances, highs will struggle in the low to mid 50s.

