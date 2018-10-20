Michigan-Michigan State football weather: Game resumes after weather delay

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan-Michigan State game got underway Saturday but had to be postponed in the 1st quarter as severe weather moved through East Lansing.

VIEW HERE: Live Weather Radar for Lansing and East Lansing

The game got back underway just before 2 p.m. Follow live score updates here.

Due to the threat of lightning in the area of East Lansing, the gameplay was postponed. Fans at Spartan Stadium were evacuated as the line of storms moved through the region.

Meanwhile, it’ll be cold with temperatures generally in the mid-40s. The rest of Saturday will be windy, and if there's a heavier shower crossing East Lansing, it could bring some graupel, or even big, wet snowflakes.

Local 4Caster Paul Gross will be at the game and will be watching the weather closely. He'll post updates on Twitter (@PGLocal4) when possible.

Here are some maps showing the expected timing:

Saturday’s sunrise is at 7:52 a.m., and Saturday’s sunset is at 6:44 p.m.

There will be gradual clearing Saturday night, with lows near freezing.

