Michigan-Michigan State weather forecast: Dry for tailgating, chance of showers during game

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Fans heading to East Lansing for the Michigan-Michigan State game this weekend should stay dry for the bulk of their morning tailgating, but showers should approach by kickoff, and there's a chance of off-and-on showers throughout the game.

Saturday will be cold, with temperatures in the low to mid-40s. It will also be windy, and a heavier shower could bring some graupel or even big, wet snowflakes.

Here are some maps that show the expected timing of the rainfall.

Keep in mind that the latest run of the high-resolution RPM model only goes to 2 p.m. Saturday, which is why the maps stop there. But it paints a pretty clear picture of what to expect the rest of the afternoon.

We’ll see gradual clearing Saturday night, with lows back down near freezing.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.