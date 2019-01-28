Michigan State student skis to class after university stays open during snowstorm

A Michigan State University student decided to pull out the skis to get to class on Monday in the middle of a snowstorm.

The university decided to stay open despite the looming winter storm. Many students voiced their displeasure with the decision on social media.

One student, however, was spotted skiing to class. Video was posted to Twitter. We don't know who this hero is, but kudos to him and his commitment to class!

LOL!!!! @CMUniversity may have cancelled classes, but meanwhile at @michiganstateu - this guy is skiing to class! Backpack on and everything !! 😂😂 #StudentOfTheYear



My sister Maria sent me this video and I just can’t get over it! @MariaChodnicki @nbc25fox66 @AhmadBajjeyWx pic.twitter.com/RNkZ1oRNYu — Amanda Chodnicki (@AChodnickiTV) January 28, 2019

