Michigan Weather

Michigan State student skis to class after university stays open during snowstorm

By Ken Haddad

A Michigan State University student decided to pull out the skis to get to class on Monday in the middle of a snowstorm.

The university decided to stay open despite the looming winter storm. Many students voiced their displeasure with the decision on social media.

One student, however, was spotted skiing to class. Video was posted to Twitter. We don't know who this hero is, but kudos to him and his commitment to class!

