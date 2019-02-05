Michigan surfers catch waves on Lake Superior during polar vortex

MARQUETTE, Mich. - A couple of Michigan surfers decided to take on the icy cold waters of Lake Superior during last week's polar vortex.

Daniel Schetter from Marquette and Allen Finau were photographed by Devon Hains Photography as they caught waves on Lake Superior in sub-zero temperatures.

The men were covered in ice after leaving the water, which made them look almost cartoon-like in appearance.

The photos were taken during two shoots on Jan. 27 and Jan. 30, when the wind chill was near -30. Hains noted the wetsuits the two were wearing are made for frigid conditions.

The surfers actually did something similar back in 2017:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.