Michigan tornadoes damage more than 70 homes and businesses, knocks out power

Authorities say two tornadoes swept through mid-Michigan, damaging homes and knocking out power to thousands.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down at 7:03 p.m. Thursday around the Shiawassee County community of Vernon, about 21 miles (34 kilometers) southwest of Flint. Officials say the same tornado touched down in nearby Durand about 7:05 p.m.

UPDATE: NWS has confirmed two tornadoes touched down on Thursday.

Two tornadoes were confirmed in Shiawassee County. This information contains the weaker northern tornado which occurred in the county late yesterday. Additional information on the stronger tornado will be provided later today after the ongoing storm survey. #miwx #tornado #nwsdtx pic.twitter.com/mpb8P2wBdM — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) March 15, 2019

State police say that roughly 70 homes and businesses were damaged, but no injuries were immediately reported.

Severe weather also moved through nearby Genesee County, where a mobile home park was damaged. Park resident Eric Wichert told MLive.com the winds “got really bad, really strong.” Weather service officials say an unconfirmed tornado reportedly touched down nearby in the Flushing area at 7:12 p.m.

Lower Michigan also saw severe thunderstorm warnings, watches, flooding, high winds and hail as a late-winter storm system trekked across the Midwest.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.