Michigan vs. Michigan State football game weather forecast: Cold, breezy, rain chance

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Saturday is Michigan’s annual Civil War as the Michigan Wolverines travel to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans.

All across the state it’ll be neighbor against neighbor. Husband against wife. Parents against children. Even Republicans against Republicans and Democrats against Democrats.

It’ll be a cold, breezy game with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers. Dress warm if you are heading up I-96 for the day, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to have one of those cheap plastic rain ponchos to wear over your Michigan or Michigan State regalia in case it rains.

Tailgating temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius), with game temperatures in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius). Brrrr!

Skies clear out Saturday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Game preview:

