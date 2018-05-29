Michigan weather: Alberto is headed this way

DETROIT - The dog days of May continued Tuesday, with humid high temperatures near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) for the third straight day across most of the area.

Now, our attention turns to former Subtropical Storm Alberto, which is headed this way.

We really won’t feel Alberto’s influence tonight, except for some increasing cloudiness late at night. It’ll be another tough sleeping night for those without air conditioning, as lows only drop into the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius). The very light east-northeast wind at 4 to 8 mph means that there won’t be much of a breeze blowing in the windows, either.

Increasing clouds on Wednesday, with scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and continuing into Wednesday night as Alberto’s rain bands approach. Our severe threat is rather intriguing.

The big limiting factor is that the atmosphere won’t be nearly as unstable as we would typically expect for severe storms. Plus, initially, our wind direction will be pretty similar from the surface all the way up to four miles above the surface, and wind speeds themselves will be relatively light.

However, as we head into the evening hours, wind speeds aloft increase (blowing 50 to 60 mph less than one mile about the ground), and the wind direction shifts to blowing from the south near the surface to blowing from the southwest above that as Alberto’s circulation approaches.

This increase of wind shear means that any storm that overcomes the relatively weaker instability and grows vertically could develop some rotation. As we all know, rotating storms are more prone to producing severe wind gusts and/or hail and, in this case, even a brief, weak tornado.

The Local4Casters will monitor the situation very closely on Wednesday, and you can, too, by keeping a close eye on our free App’s radar. If you’re one of the few people who don’t have it, just search under “WDIV” in the app store, and it’s right there. Also remember that those who follow us (@PGLocal4 and @Local4Casters) on Twitter get personalized updates.

Highs Wednesday should reach the mid-80s (29 degrees Celsius), although areas near the big lakes will stay cooler due to the southeast wind blowing off those cooler waters. Lows Wednesday night remain in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) -- another uncomfortable sleeping night.

Wednesday’s sunrise is at 6:01 a.m., and Wednesday’s sunset is at 9:02 p.m.

Here is a series of maps showing you the timing as Alberto approaches Michigan:

Thursday morning should be mostly dry, then some scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. It’ll be one more hot day, with highs back into the upper 80s (31 to 32 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Thursday night with a shower or thunderstorm still possible. Lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius). This will be the last rough sleeping night for a while.

Mostly cloudy on Friday with scattered showers possible. Highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Showers end Friday night, with lows finally back into the mid-50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

The weekend looks fabulous, with plenty of sunshine and highs Saturday in the low to mid-70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius), and in the mid- to upper 70s (25 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.

