Michigan weather for New Year's Eve includes rain, slush and a snowstorm

Wherever you're spending New Year's Eve in Michigan this year, you're likely going to be dealing with some type of wet weather.

While December has piled up a whopping half inch of snow in Metro Detroit (the third lowest ever), 2018 is going out like a lion.

In Metro Detroit (from Brandon Roux):

Rain, rain... won't go away. We will get a few brief breaks from the rain but it will be steady most of the rest of the day. Highs around Metro Detroit should be near or just above 40 degrees and winds E 5-13 mph. As you head out this evening, the showers become less and less, still keep the umbrella handy. A few snow showers late tonight, especially in our North Zone where a trace to an inch of snow is possible after the rain. Gusty winds will pick up around or just after midnight too. So you need to be extra careful and consider alternate transportation if you will be celebrating. Be safe! And Happy New Year!

In Western Michigan:

Already some light icing and slick roads being reported along and south of M-72 as a wintry mix lifts into the area. Precip will overspread the rest of northern Michigan this afternoon-evening, giving way to significant amounts of heavy/wet snow this evening that will make roads very slick and hazardous for New Year’s Eve travel. If you must travel, pack an emergency kit, leave plenty early, and take it slow!

In Northern Lower Michigan:

A storm system lifting into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley today and tonight will bring a wintry mix this afternoon before precipitation transitions to a period of heavy, wet snow across northern Michigan. Hazardous travel conditions are expected this evening and overnight.

Here are some expected snow totals in the area:

Traverse City: 4-6 inches

Frankfort: 2-3 inches

Gaylord: 6-8 inches

Houghton Lake: 4 inches

Mio: 6-8 inches

Alpena: 4-6 inches

St. Ignace: 4-6 inches

Drummond Island: 4-6 inches

Charlevoix: 4-6 inches

Upper Peninsula:

Lake-enhanced snow is expected today into tonight for the western portions of the Upper Peninsula into the Keweenaw Peninsula, as well as the north-central portions of Upper Michigan. Snow amounts of up to 6" to 8" are anticipated, with locally higher amounts possible in the Porcupine Mountains. Please see the latest Winter Weather Advisories for additional information. If traveling and/or enjoying the new year festivities outdoors, be sure to drive safe and bundle up!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.