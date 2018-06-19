Michigan weather history: 3 tornadoes strike on state's west side June 19, 2009

On June 19, 2009 three tornadoes struck in west Michigan.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) records, a tornado partially unroofed a home south of Allegan and another tornado took the roof and deck off a home near Richland in Kalamazoo County. A weaker tornado downed trees and did minor damage to a house in Alamo Township, Kalamazoo County, according to the NWS.
More Headlines
- Here are the 20 coldest and warmest Junes in SE Michigan weather history
- Michigan weather history: Deadly F3 tornado hits Jackson, Washtenaw…
- Michigan weather history: The great heatwave of 1894
- Michigan weather history: F2 tornado hits Wayne County on June 14, 1966
- Michigan weather history: F1 tornado hit Huron County on June 13, 2004
- Michigan weather history: F3 tornado hits Bay County on June 12, 1984
- Weather history: Temperature dropped to 36 degrees on June 11, 1972 in Detroit
A tornado also struck in Jackson County on June 19, 1954. Meanwhile, the city of Muskegon was experiencing record hot temperatures of 98 degrees.
More: Michigan Weather section
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.