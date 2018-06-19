Michigan Weather

Michigan weather history: 3 tornadoes strike on state's west side June 19, 2009

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

On June 19, 2009 three tornadoes struck in west Michigan. 

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) records, a tornado partially unroofed a home south of Allegan and another tornado took the roof and deck off a home near Richland in Kalamazoo County. A weaker tornado downed trees and did minor damage to a house in Alamo Township, Kalamazoo County, according to the NWS. 

A tornado also struck in Jackson County on June 19, 1954. Meanwhile, the city of Muskegon was experiencing record hot temperatures of 98 degrees. 

