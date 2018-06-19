Michigan weather history: 3 tornadoes strike on state's west side June 19, 2009

On June 19, 2009 three tornadoes struck in west Michigan.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) records, a tornado partially unroofed a home south of Allegan and another tornado took the roof and deck off a home near Richland in Kalamazoo County. A weaker tornado downed trees and did minor damage to a house in Alamo Township, Kalamazoo County, according to the NWS.

A tornado also struck in Jackson County on June 19, 1954. Meanwhile, the city of Muskegon was experiencing record hot temperatures of 98 degrees.

