Michigan weather history: F1 tornado hit Huron County on June 13, 2004

About $25,000 in damage was caused by a F1 tornado on June 13, 2004 in Huron County, Mich.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado took down 44 trees on a single property in the county. These were very large trees, many of which were older than 100 years.

The tornado hit the region about 5 p.m. that day. No injuries were reported.

The strongest tornado in Huron County was on June 12, 1984, according to the NWS. This tornado was an EF3 (out of 5) on the Fujita scale. It produced more than $500,000 in damage.

Overall, there have been 13 tornadoes recorded in Huron County since 1953.

