Michigan weather history: F2 tornado hits Wayne County on June 14, 1966

DETROIT - A tornado caused about $3,000 worth of damage on June 14, 1966 in Wayne County, Mich.

The National Weather Service's (NWS) records show the F2 tornado did not injure or kill anyone. It struck about 1:15 a.m.

Unsurprisingly, tornadoes in Wayne County most commonly strike during the months of June, July and August.

However, the NWS says the strongest tornado to hit Wayne County since 1950 was on May 12, 1956. That was an EF4 tornado that struck at 6:55 p.m. in the Allen Park and Ecorse areas. The storm injured 22 people.

The chart below from the NWS shows the number of tornadoes by month recorded in Wayne County.

