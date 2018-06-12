Michigan weather history: F3 tornado hits Bay County on June 12, 1984

The strongest tornado ever reported in Michigan's Bay County was on June 12, 1984.

That's according to the National Weather Service's records that show the F3 tornado hit Bay County about 6:20 p.m. that day, injuring two people. No one was killed.

There are 15 tornadoes on record for Bay County dating back to June 22, 1957, six of which happened in June.

The June 12, 1984 tornado is the costliest to hit the county. About $2,500,000 in damage was reported.

