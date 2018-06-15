Michigan weather history: Deadly F3 tornado hits Jackson, Washtenaw counties on June 15, 1982

A deadly tornado swept through parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties on June 15, 1982.

The F3 tornado moved from 5 miles west-southwest of Munith in Jackson County to 8 miles northwest of Chelsea in Washtenaw County, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) records.

At its strongest it was 1,500 feet wide. It killed one person and injured another in Jackson County.

Overall, seven houses were destroyed and 15 buildings were damaged, causing about $2.5 million in damage.

This was the strongest tornado to hit Washtenaw County since July 4, 1969. That's when 54 people were injured in Washtenaw County as a F3 tornado moved from east of Whittaker to northeast of Flat Rock in Wayne County, according to the NWS.

That tornado took out numerous mobile homes and houses, also causing about $2.5 million in damage.

