Michigan weather history: Tornado spawns in Saint Charles on June 11, 2014

On June 11, 2014, a tornado uprooted large trees caused some structural damage in Saint Charles, Mich.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado intensified to EF-1 along Fordney Road between Brant and Fergus Roads. The tornado spawned from a supercell thunderstorm tracked along a warm front in central lower Michigan.
The NWS estimated about $250,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.
Saint Charles is located in Saginaw County. This was the only tornado reported in Saginaw County in 2014.
