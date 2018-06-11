Michigan weather history: Tornado spawns in Saint Charles on June 11, 2014

Radar loop courtesy of Iowa Environmental Mesonet (IEM). Storm-based tornado warning is shown with a red box and yellow boxes are severe thunderstorm warnings. (National Weather Service)

On June 11, 2014, a tornado uprooted large trees caused some structural damage in Saint Charles, Mich.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado intensified to EF-1 along Fordney Road between Brant and Fergus Roads. The tornado spawned from a supercell thunderstorm tracked along a warm front in central lower Michigan.

The NWS estimated about $250,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.

Saint Charles is located in Saginaw County. This was the only tornado reported in Saginaw County in 2014.

