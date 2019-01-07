Michigan weather: Rain in Metro Detroit, heavy snow expected Up North

It's going to be a wet day in Michigan, wherever you are.

Monday will bring rain, snow, sleet, wind and cold temperatures to most of the state, so be careful if you're traveling. Here's what to expect by region:

Metro Detroit:

Here's the latest from Brandon Roux: Afternoon and evening rain showers will start back up after 2 p.m. and last through the evening commute. Winds will be a problem too ESE 15-25 mph gusting to 30 mph this afternoon and there is a Wind Advisory in Sanilac County from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for some higher gusts and related problems from those pesky winds.

West Michigan:

The day will start off with mixed wintry precipitation, especially to the north of a Holland to near Lansing line. This will result in some slick travel conditions for the morning commute. A lull in the precipitation is forecasted to arrive by mid morning for much of the region. Another batch of precipitation moves in for the afternoon, mostly in the form of rain as temperatures rise through the 30s.

Northern locations along and north of Route 10 could see freezing rain for part of the afternoon. The winds will be gusty at times with some values over 30 mph. - NWS, Grand Rapids

Mid-Michigan:

A wintry mix continues this morning with rain taking over later today. Most activity tapers off Monday night with temperatures rising to the mid 40s after sunset. - NBC 25

Northern Lower Michigan:

Snow is expected to transition to a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and rain across northern lower Michigan Monday morning through the afternoon hours. Eastern upper Michigan is likely to stay all snow through the event with the heaviest accumulations while the greatest icing concerns focus across northwest and north-central lower Michigan.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in the Lower Peninsula until 4 PM. From 1 to 4 inches will be common, but some of that will melt. Rain, sleet, and freezing rain will keep roads slippery. While it's colder, you could see a build up of a tenth to a quarter of an inch of ice. - NWS, Gaylord

A messy wintry mix will continue this AM with greatest snowfall across eastern upper and some light icing across portions of northern Lower. Expect a transition to mainly rain across much of northern Lower this aft and perhaps a rain/snow mix across eastern Upper by this eve. pic.twitter.com/TrM4msB4V8 — NWS Gaylord (@NWSGaylord) January 7, 2019

Upper Peninsula:

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through late Monday for all of Upper Michigan except Houghton, Baraga, Gogebic, and Ontonagon Counties.

Snow continues to impact all of Upper Michigan this morning, and will continue to cause travel headaches today. Expect difficult driving conditions this morning due to slippery roads and blowing snow creating drifts and reducing visibilities. Snow will change to rain from west to east this afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 30s.

Additional snow accumulations of 4 to locally 8 inches greatest from Watson and McFarland through Skandia to Trenary and Shingleton. Winds will gust as high as 40 mph. - NWS, Marquette

Ongoing snow will continue to bring hazardous travel, especially this morning, across the Upper Peninsula. Sporadic power outages are also possible due to strong & gusty southeast winds. Allow for extra time on your morning commute! pic.twitter.com/dLA5SUo9t1 — NWS Marquette (@NWSMarquette) January 7, 2019

