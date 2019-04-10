Michigan weather: Wet snow in Metro Detroit, up to 8 inches Up North

Winter is having one final party in the Midwest this week and parts of Michigan will feel it.

Nothing says spring like hurricane-force winds, snow and blizzards. And that's just what mid-April is bringing to millions of people in the West and Midwest, with more than 40 million Americans under wind-related advisories and millions more expecting heavy snow.

Another 4 million residents of Colorado, Nebraska, the Dakotas, Iowa, Wyoming and Kansas are under blizzard warnings through Wednesday night.

How Michigan will be impacted

Luckily for us, we'll miss the major impact of this storm. But we're still getting some of it. Here's what to expect across the state through Thursday night.

In Metro Detroit (from Local 4Caster Paul Gross)

Wednesday evening, night

This evening, some approaching light rain will transition to a light, wet snow. It’ll be a narrow stripe advancing from the west, so some of us -- particularly in the South Zone -- may not see much from this.

To repeat what we’ve been saying all week long, pavement temperatures will be too warm for snow to stick -- roads will just be wet in areas that do get snow -- and especially with overnight lows only dropping into the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius), which is above freezing.

However, if the snow persists long enough, a dusting could accumulate on elevated surfaces, such as decks, patio furniture, mailboxes, and your car parked outside, as well as on grassy areas. Wind will blow from the north-northeast at 10 to 15 mph by dawn.

Thursday forecast

Any wet snow to start Thursday (which should only be across the northern half of the area) will continue moving north, and our Thursday afternoon will be dry -- great news for the drive home from work, and to the bowling alley if Thursday is your bowling night. Highs should reach the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be a breezy day.

By the way, Thursday is the day that the big Central Plains winter storm we’ve been talking about will be at peak intensity. There will be very heavy snow and wind -- near blizzard conditions -- affecting a large area. Minneapolis, a major Delta hub, will be impacted by this snow, so there will likely be system-wide air delays due to this. Keep a close eye on your flight schedules if traveling.

Most of Thursday night should be dry, with a shower possible late at night. Temperatures will actually hold steady in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

In West Michigan

A storm system lifting up into the Great Lakes will generate an extended period of mixed wintry precipitation over northern Michigan through Friday. Freezing rain and the chance for significant icing is possible over the Tip-of-the-Mitt and Upper Michigan Thursday and Thursday evening.

Snowfall of 1-3 inches is possible, along with ice accumulation of 0.10" or more in some areas through Thursday night.

In Northern Michigan

A large winter storm moving into the region will bring snow and a wintry mix to west and central Upper Michigan from late tonight into Thursday night. Moderate to heavy snow will change over to a mix of sleet, freezing rain, and rain over the southeast half late Thursday.

The snow and mixed precipitation will result in hazardous driving conditions. In addition, strong east winds and some icing could produce sporadic power outages.

