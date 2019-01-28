Michigan will feel coldest air since 1994 this week

After the snow moves out on Monday night, the cold will start to move in.

Michigan will experience the coldest air we've seen since 1994 later this week. It'll be cold enough for school closings.

More: How cold does it have to be for schools to close in Michigan?

Here's the latest from Brandon Roux:

The cold air moves in all day tomorrow keeping temperatures in the mid teens and colder from the morning into the afternoon.

We may start in the mid teens and fall to near single digits in the afternoon. The winds are cranking again SW 10-25 mph gusting even stronger. Look out for scattered lake effect snow showers and squalls and times of more consistent snow again overnight into early Wednesday.

Dangerous cold Wednesday with sub zero temps all day!

The winds will be whipping WSW 10-25 mph keeping wind chills -20°F to -35°F or colder especially in the morning.

We will have some snow showers but the cold will be the story and very, very dangerous. Thursday doesn’t look much warmer, so we could have cracked pipes, water main breaks, and school closings.

Track: Latest school closings

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.