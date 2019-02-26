Michigan Weather

Michigan's Upper Peninsula slammed with 200+ inches of snow this season

By Ken Haddad

Houghton High School on Feb. 25, closed due to snow.

Michigan's Upper Peninsula is getting a boatload of snow this winter -- even by U.P. standards.

As of this week, the National Weather Service in Marquette has recorded 202.2 inches of snow, including 16 inches of snow on Sunday.

The seasonal snow total is 55 inches above average. The current snow depth is 53 inches and the U.P. is expected to see more snow on Tuesday night.

Schools and businesses were at a standstill this week after the most recent snow. Take a look at some of the incredible photos:

This photo is from inside Houghton High School, which remains closed Tuesday:

This photo taken by Emily Rady in Ontonagon:

