Michigan's Upper Peninsula slammed with 200+ inches of snow this season

Michigan's Upper Peninsula is getting a boatload of snow this winter -- even by U.P. standards.

As of this week, the National Weather Service in Marquette has recorded 202.2 inches of snow, including 16 inches of snow on Sunday.

The seasonal snow total is 55 inches above average. The current snow depth is 53 inches and the U.P. is expected to see more snow on Tuesday night.

Schools and businesses were at a standstill this week after the most recent snow. Take a look at some of the incredible photos:

This photo is from inside Houghton High School, which remains closed Tuesday:

This photo taken by Emily Rady in Ontonagon:

Whiteout conditions have sent dozens of vehicles off the road and stuck in the middle of the road. in Chippewa County in the Upper Peninsula. @MDOT_UP pic.twitter.com/mbrAcvET6B — NBC25 / FOX66 News (@nbc25fox66) February 25, 2019

How much snow is too much snow? Asking for friends in #Michigan



This is what it looks like at at the Les Cheneaux Islands in the Upper Peninsula.



📸from Eric Kemink



Send your photos and videos here: https://t.co/fATn86h9n4 pic.twitter.com/58tvThDTaN — NBC25 / FOX66 News (@nbc25fox66) February 25, 2019

