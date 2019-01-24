More than a foot of snow possible in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Southeast Michigan expected to get 2 to 6 inches of snow Saturday.

DETROIT - Parts of Northern Michigan are getting slammed with a winter storm on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning areas including Marquette, Houghton and Ironwood, with four to nine inches of snow expected Thursday and an additional three to five inches possible on Friday.

The Southern half of the U.P. is under a Winter Weather Advisory, with around two to six inches of snow expected through Friday.

Metro Detroit weather: Icy start to Thursday; snow chances in near future

To make matters worse, Friday morning wind chills are expected to be between -14 and -27 degrees.

Here's more info from NWS:

Lake effect snow will move into the area from the west this morning and afternoon. Expect moderate to locally heavy snow along Lake Superior through this evening, then snow will transition to the NW wind snow belts tonight. Winds will pick up this afternoon into tonight, leading to blowing and drifting snow. Expect white-out conditions at times, especially in open areas near Lake Superior across the Keweenaw and along the M-28 corridor east of Marquette.

Here's a look at expected snow totals and wind chills:

