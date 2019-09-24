Michigan Weather

New 24-hour rainfall record set in West Michigan

By Ken Haddad

A new state record for rainfall in a 24-hour span has been confirmed in West Michigan.

The National Weather Service reported Tuesday that a new record was set back on July 20 in Mason County.

The storm that broke the record was part of a line of strong storms that brought power outages to parts of Western Michigan. Additional storms developed later that morning, with even more in the afternoon.

Some may call it -- the perfect storm. Well, for breaking records. 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.