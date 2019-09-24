New 24-hour rainfall record set in West Michigan

A new state record for rainfall in a 24-hour span has been confirmed in West Michigan.

The National Weather Service reported Tuesday that a new record was set back on July 20 in Mason County.

A new record 24 hour rainfall amount has been set for the state of Michigan. On July 20, 12.92 inches of rain was reported just east of Fountain in Mason County. This value was recently certified by a committee of scientific experts as the new state record. #wmiwx pic.twitter.com/8jQsRWEBTU — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) September 24, 2019

The storm that broke the record was part of a line of strong storms that brought power outages to parts of Western Michigan. Additional storms developed later that morning, with even more in the afternoon.

Some may call it -- the perfect storm. Well, for breaking records.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.