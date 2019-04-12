New pumps help fight Monroe County flooding

LUNA PIER, Mich. - Several high-end water pumps were installed in LaSalle this week to battle Lake Erie's rising waters.

A quick look around LaSalle's North Shore's neighborhood shows crews cleaning the area of debris, standing water, dead fish and birds.

The neighborhood already had some pumps ready to go but when a surge hits, the county brings in more.

Five of the six pumps that came in this week were installed before the floods. The new pumps can pump out 2,300 gallons of water each.

