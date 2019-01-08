Northern Michigan snowfall far below seasonal averages

Metro Detroit is coming off one of its driest Decembers ever on record. Northern Michigan isn't too far behind.

It's not unusual to see heavy snow totals Up North and not in Lower Michigan, but this year, it seems no one is getting their usual snowfall.

The National Weather Service in Gaylord has an updated chart showing snow totals compared to seasonal averages and records. Take a look below:

In some of these areas, the numbers would actually be lower, because there was a snowstorm that blew through on Monday, dumping a few inches (up to 12 in the U.P.) around Northern Lower Michigan.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.