NWS: No tornado touchdown confirmed in Sanilac County, Mich.

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. - The National Weather Service (NWS) said Wednesday that they have not confirmed a tornado touchdown in Sanilac County during Tuesday night's storm.

The NWS said it was a "wet microburst" that moved through the area, which is more along the lines of straight-line wind damage. The weather service said they did not, and do not, plan to be on the ground in Sanilac County. Instead, they spoke with local law enforcement and reviewed storm video.

The severe storm knocked over the chimney on one home, spreading bricks over the grass. Several trees also were knocked down in the area. No injuries have been reported.

There was a tornado warning issued for Sanilac County about 8:50 p.m. and lasting until 9:45 p.m. The thunderstorm watch was in effect or Sanilac, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair counties until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's a look at the radar showing the storm at 9 p.m.:

This is the radar from 9 p.m. Sept. 10, 2019 for Sanilac County, Mich.

