On this day in Detroit weather history: A trace of snow

DETROIT - On Oct. 1, 1974, Detroit received a trace of snow.

It's the earliest recorded snow in Detroit weather history, and it's quite the contrast to the weather 45 years later on Oct. 1, 2019.

Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with the heat and humidity. This will make for a very summer-like day, as temperatures head into the mid-to-upper 80s, with the humidity making it feel like 90 degrees out there.

