Parts of Michigan brace for first snow storm of season; up to 6 inches possible

Most of Michigan is getting its first significant snow fall this weekend.

In Metro Detroit, we're seeing snowfall but it's mostly melting once it hits the ground. We're seeing some accumulation on grass, decks and trees. But nothing major, for all intents and purposes.

In Northern Lower Michigan, residents are getting their first widespread accumulating snow of the season on Friday. Most of the area, from Traverse City to Alpena and down to Cadillac, can expect between two and four inches of snow.

Winds will also be an issue with gusts topping 30 mph into Saturday. Additional lake effect snow is likely across parts of Northern Michigan Saturday and Saturday night.

In West Michigan, from the Michigan-Ohio border, up to Ludington, residents can expect between three and six inches, with coastal areas getting higher snow totals.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for both Northern and West Michigan areas, with gusty winds and low visibility as main concerns.

Heavy snow is expected tonight west of US-131. Gusty winds will lead to blowing snow and low visibility, especially along the lake shore. pic.twitter.com/DPHODMCrxP — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) November 9, 2018

