PHOTOS: Our top StormPins this summer!

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

It's been a wild summer in Michigan!

We've had severe weather and sweltering heat mixed with wonderfully cool mornings, dazzling sunsets and glorious rainbows. The Michigan wildlife has been abundant -- our StormPins feed is filled with some of the most amazing images of deer, bunnies, butterflies and more!

We're also seeing the most magnificent sunrises and sunsets, captured by you! We are so thankful for all of this beauty.

Here are some of the more impressive StormPins images we have received this summer:

cooper

 

Stop Wineing

Garden City, Michigan
45 minutes ago

BeverlyJames

 

Calm

Detroit, Michigan
3 hours ago

MarilynR

 

Summertime Lilies Happiness

Shelby Charter Township, Michigan
14 hours ago

MichiganTemplar

 

This whitetail doe is enjoying the “all you can eat hasta bar.” (Ira twp)

Unknown, Michigan
17 hours ago

Kathy Steiner

 

Just getting a 'lil pollen...all over me!

Westland, Michigan
1 day ago

wesk

 

Rain drops on the Periwinkles

Warren, Michigan
4 days ago

MichiganTemplar

 

This little spider is using his sumo wrestler stance for intimidating his enemies. (Ira twp)

Unknown, Michigan
17 hours ago

DanaKeller

 

Gorgeous sky tonight after the storm.

New Haven, Michigan
4 days ago

kenscoolpics60

 

Sun shine ready to set after the storm!!

Ypsilanti, Michigan
1 day ago

Amanda

 

Beautiful rainbow after the storms in Milan!

Milan, Michigan
1 day ago

Becky Guthrie

 

I spotted this between the downpours last night

Livonia, Michigan
5 days ago

AlisonGass

 

Sunset in Chelsea (with a hummingbird flying by!)

Chelsea, Michigan
5 days ago

kenscoolpics60

 

Scary clouds moving in over Ypsilanti

Ypsilanti, Michigan
5 days ago

mary0610

 

Double Rainbow after storms move through.

Milford Charter Township, Michigan
5 days ago

kenscoolpics60

 

Sunrise over Ann Arbor this morning

Ypsilanti, Michigan
6 days ago

joyce

 

Tonight's Full moon (it's a thunder moon )

Monroe, Michigan
7 days ago

LoriHannon

 

A tall ship cruising through Marine City on its way to Bay City

Marine City, Michigan
8 days ago

kmaidlow

 

Found this little guy hanging out on a leaf. Touring Livingston County gardens during the Lacasa Garden Tour.

Brighton, Michigan
8 days ago

Judy77

 

Northbound on Beck, south of 5 Mile

Northville, Michigan
8 days ago

kmaidlow

 

My view on the drive to work!

Gregory, Michigan
8 days ago

