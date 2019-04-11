Photos show Lake Erie flooding shore in Luna Pier, Mich.

LUNA PIER, Mich. - Lake water was flooding the shore of Luna Pier in Michigan's Monroe County on Thursday.

The county is under a lakeshore flood warning until 4 a.m. Friday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), westerly wind sustained near 30 mph with gusts near 40 mph continues through Thursday and gradually diminishes tonight. The strong wind across the long fetch of Lake Erie will produce high waves and water level across the western basin.

These photos from WDIV photographer Joshua Daunt show the extent of the flooding along the shore.

Lake Erie floods shore of Luna Pier, Mich. on April 11, 2019. (Joshua Daunt/WDIV)

