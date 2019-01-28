Polar vortex to bring coldest air since 1994 to Michigan this week

The polar vortex is making its return to Michigan this week.

Michigan will experience the coldest air we've seen since 1994 later this week. It'll be cold enough for school closings.

More: How cold does it have to be for schools to close in Michigan?

Here's the latest from Brandon Roux:

The cold air moves in all day tomorrow keeping temperatures in the mid teens and colder from the morning into the afternoon.

We may start in the mid teens and fall to near single digits in the afternoon. The winds are cranking again SW 10-25 mph gusting even stronger. Look out for scattered lake effect snow showers and squalls and times of more consistent snow again overnight into early Wednesday.

Dangerous cold Wednesday with sub zero temps all day!

The winds will be whipping WSW 10-25 mph keeping wind chills -20°F to -35°F or colder especially in the morning.

We will have some snow showers but the cold will be the story and very, very dangerous. Thursday doesn’t look much warmer, so we could have cracked pipes, water main breaks, and school closings.

Track: Latest school closings

What is the Polar Vortex?

The polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding both of the Earth’s poles. It ALWAYS exists near the poles, but weakens in summer and strengthens in winter.

The term "vortex" refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air near the Poles. Many times during winter in the northern hemisphere, the polar vortex will expand, sending cold air southward with the jet stream.

This occurs fairly regularly during wintertime and is often associated with large outbreaks of Arctic air in the United States. The one that occurred January 2014 is similar to many other cold outbreaks that have occurred in the past, including several notable colder outbreaks in 1977, 1982, 1985 and 1989.

There are several things the polar vortex is NOT. Polar vortexes are not something new. The term “polar vortex” has only recently been popularized, bringing attention to a weather feature that has always been present.

It is also not a feature that exists at the Earth’s surface. Weather forecasters examine the polar vortex by looking at conditions tens of thousands of feet up in the atmosphere; however, when we feel extremely cold air from the Arctic regions at Earth’s surface, it is sometimes associated with the polar vortex. This is not confined to the United States.

Portions of Europe and Asia also experience cold surges connected to the polar vortex. By itself, the only danger to humans is the magnitude of how cold temperatures will get when the polar vortex expands, sending Arctic air southward into areas that are not typically that cold.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.