Possible tornado leaves damage in Sanilac County, Mich.

A possible tornado caused widespread damage Tuesday night in Sanilac County.

The severe storm knocked over the chimney on one home, spreading bricks over the grass. Several trees also were knocked down in the area. No injuries have been reported.

The National Weather Service is expected to be on the ground Wednesday investigating the tornado report.

There was a tornado warning issued for Sanilac County about 8:50 p.m. and lasting until 9:45 p.m. The thunderstorm watch was in effect or Sanilac, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair counties until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's a look at the radar showing the storm at 9 p.m.:

This is the radar from 9 p.m. Sept. 10, 2019 for Sanilac County, Mich.

