Rain in Metro Detroit: Track the weather radar here

A view of the radar on May 22, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - When rain is moving through Metro Detroit, check the radar here to stay on top of the weather.

Keep an eye out for severe weather alerts and the radar here:

Be sure to bookmark these pages on your browser or on your phone. These will be very useful as we head into the rainy months in Michigan.

All of these radar pages are interactive with tools to show you road conditions, 24-hour precipitation data, and satellite views.

More radar pages:

Tweets by PGLocal4

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.